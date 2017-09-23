Class of 1952 celebrates 65th reunion at Coxsackie-Athens

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Do you know that feeling when you get back together with old friends after not seeing them for a while?

How about friends you’ve known for 65 years?

That’s exactly what happened today for the Coxsackie-Athens graduating class of 1952.

A moment of silence was held for those who couldn’t be in attendance and an ode to the county.

The Coxsackie-Athens class of 1952 gathered for their 65th high school reunion with pride.

“We were friends when we were children and we are still friends,” said Jack Dirrigl, alumni.

Jack Dirrigl has made it his mission to get his classmates together every five years.

“It’s classmates that you sat and studied with and suffered with,” Dirrigl said.

One of those classmates is Robert Kniffen who flew in all the way from Arizona to be at the reunion.

“It’s like going to heaven. That’s what life is all about right?,” Robert Kniffen said.

They still have a lot of laughs after all these years.

“Did you get rid of the bees?” “I had to get rid of the bees I couldn’t handle them anymore.” Dirrigl said.

They have some advice for high schoolers now, just starting off in potential lifelong friendships.

“Just go have fun and do something and talk to someone and boost somebody up who is having a little problem.” Kniffen said.

“I would say learn, learn as much as you can.” Dirrigl said.