WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local boy is still at Albany Medical Center tonight after being struck by an Amtrak train headed for Montreal.

It happened in Wilton, when a 17 year old boy was looking for his dog that had run away from home.

He found the dog on some train tracks, but when he tried to get the pet he was struck by the train.

Luckily, he only suffered a broken wrist.

The dog, who was also struck by the train, did not survive.

NYS Police handled the case.