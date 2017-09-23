Adirondack Balloon Fest flies high in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another big festival happened in Upstate New York this weekend.

The 45th Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls saw air balloons of all colors; shapes and sizes fill the sky.

The feature balloon this year was the 530 pounder, American flag balloon.

“Well it’s a great community event. As you can see there is a pretty big crowd here even though it’s a hot day and it’s just great for people to get out and see people. It’s an unusual event. You don’t see to many balloon festivals around,” said Scott Stuart, balloon enthusiast.

If you missed Saturday’s action don’t worry, the balloons will be back in the sky tomorrow.