Walmart wants to put groceries in your fridge when you’re not home

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NEWS10) – Walmart is launching a new delivery program that will not only grocery shop for you, but place the items directly in your fridge, even if you’re not home.

The program run with August Home will allow customers to place an order on Walmart.com. When the order is ready, Walmart says a Deliv driver will gather the items and bring them to your home.

Using a smart lock, the driver will have a one-time passcode authorized by the homeowner, if no one answers the door.

Walmart says the homeowner is in complete control over the entire experience and can watch the delivery take place in real-time. Homeowners will be notified through an alert on their smartphone when their delivery has arrived.

“We want to do more in the future by delivering groceries and other orders in whatever locations works best for our customers – inside the home for some and in the fridge/freezer for others,” Walmart said.

The concept is currently being tested in Silicon Valley with a small group of August Home customers.