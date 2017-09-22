NYSP: Man had sexual contact with child less than 11 years old

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say promoted a sexual performance of a child.

Michael Porter Jr., 37, is accused of sending lewd material electronically to minors and possessing child pornography.

Police say he also had sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old.

He was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, first-degree sexual abuse, disseminating indecent material of a minor, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Porter was arraigned and remanded to the custody of the Schoharie County Sheriff in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

Police are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Porter to contact New York State Police at (518)-234-3131.