NY taxpayer may pay for lawmaker’s legal expenses

Tom Libous, Dean Skelos
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2015 file photo shows Sen. Tom Libous, R-Binghamton, right, as he speaks in the Senate Chamber as Senate Republican leader Dean Skelos, R-Rockville Centre, listens at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Prosecutors say Sens. Dean Skelos, who was Senate majority leader, and Thomas Libous, his deputy, both helped their sons get or hold high-salaried positions in exchange for favorable influence. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York taxpayers may have to pay more than $700,000 to cover the legal expenses of a state lawmaker whose conviction was vacated after his death.

Former Senator Thomas Libous, of Binghampton, was convicted in 2015 of lying about an alleged scheme to funnel money from a lobbyist to his son.

He died of cancer a year later before he completed his appeal.

His conviction was later overturned by an appeals court.

Under state law, the state is required to pay the legal bills of government workers or lawmakers who beat criminal charges related to their official duties.

