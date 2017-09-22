NY taxpayer may pay for lawmaker’s legal expenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York taxpayers may have to pay more than $700,000 to cover the legal expenses of a state lawmaker whose conviction was vacated after his death.

Former Senator Thomas Libous, of Binghampton, was convicted in 2015 of lying about an alleged scheme to funnel money from a lobbyist to his son.

He died of cancer a year later before he completed his appeal.

His conviction was later overturned by an appeals court.

Under state law, the state is required to pay the legal bills of government workers or lawmakers who beat criminal charges related to their official duties.