NY announces start of the 2017 fall foliage season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Empire State Development announced the beginning of New York’s fall foliage season on Friday.

Fall foliage reports from across the state will be available each Wednesday on iloveny.com. Fall foliage reports are also available for free by calling 800/CALL-NYS (800/225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada.

“Fall is the perfect time to visit New York and experience nature’s vibrant colors firsthand, which is why it’s not surprising that so many visitors return year after year to enjoy the autumn splendor. New York’s fall foliage season continues to be a huge boost to the state’s tourism industry and we look forward to welcoming the millions of travelers who support our regional economies and local businesses throughout the State,” Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky said.



According to the governor’s office, the state is also holding its annual #NYLovesFall photo contest and encourages people to share their best New York State fall foliage photos on social media. Each week, a photo will be selected and featured on the I Love New York Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages on “Foliage Fridays.” To qualify, users must tag photos with the name and location of where the photo was taken.