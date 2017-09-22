Drinking water quality council appointed in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New action is being taken in the fight against PFOA water contamination.

Appointees to a 12 member state drinking water quality council have now officially been announced. It includes commissioners of the Department of Health and DEC, doctors, and other experts on water contamination.

The council’s first task will be to establish enforceable maximum contaminant levels for priority emerging contaminants like PFOA and PFOS. These chemicals have been discovered in the water in multiple local communities, including Hoosick Falls and Bennington.

The council’s first meeting is happening on October 2 in Stony Brook.

They are planning on holding a second meeting in the Capital Region. No specific date or location has been announced. It will be open to the public.