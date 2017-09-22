Call these hotlines to reach loved ones in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WWLP) – Puerto Rico is left without power after Hurricane Maria and it’s been difficult for people to contact family members and loved ones on the island.

The Puerto Rico Federal Administration in Washington, D.C. has provided a hotline for people to get information.

You can call (202)-778-0710 if you need information about a loved one’s well-being.

If you know someone who needs help on the island, you are asked to call (787)-777-0940. This is a radio station that is receiving emergency calls.

A tourism company has also set up a hurricane hotline at (877)-976-2400, for hotels, guests, and industry partners.

The lines have been flooded with calls, but authorities say they are opening more lines.