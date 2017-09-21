Tractor-trailer makes wrong turn, gets stuck on boardwalk

VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) — A tractor-trailer apparently made a wrong turn and got trapped on a boardwalk at the New Jersey shore.

Workers in Ventnor spent Wednesday morning removing benches and railings to help the truck get off of the boardwalk.

Police said the truck first drove onto the boardwalk in Atlantic City early Wednesday. It then traveled about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south, near the end of the boardwalk in Ventnor.

The truck wasn’t able to make a turn onto a ramp to get off. The cab was later detached and driven off; a tow truck removed the trailer.

Ventnor police Chief Doug Biagi says the driver was not intoxicated but was issued a couple of summonses.

Engineers were checking to see if the truck caused any structural damage.