Saratoga Auto Auction held this weekend at SPAC

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Auto Auction is a premiere opportunity to bid on some of the finest cars on the market.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is home to the New York City Ballet and the world’s most celebrated performers, but later today (Thursday) it will become a battleground for bidding as car enthusiasts from all over will aim to score one of these mechanical masterpieces.

There is something for everyone: American, foreign, antique, classic, exotic, modern, hot rods, motorcycles and boats.

There will be special exhibit of new cars including Tesla, Ferrari, Maserati, Porsche, Infinity and more:

-Meet & greet with special guest Paul Teutel Jr. From the Discovery Channel’s American Choppers

-Visit with Steve Hale from the History Channel’s American Restorations and view his display.

The auctions start Friday at 4:00 p.m.