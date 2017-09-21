Resettlement program applies to bring 100 more refugees

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) – Vermont’s Refugee Resettlement Program has sent an application to the federal government to resettle 100 more Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Rutland.

Vermont Public Radio reports officials planned to bring 100 refugees to the city this year, but only 14 have arrived.

Much of the slowdown has been caused by President Donald Trump’s immigration orders and subsequent court challenges.

Former Mayor Christopher Louras first introduced the resettlement plan last spring. His announcement split the Rutland community, and he says it eventually cost him re-election.

With the number of refugees that will be allowed into the U.S. in limbo, it is unclear how many will end up in Rutland.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the president’s most recent executive order Oct. 10.