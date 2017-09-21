Man wanted in connection to deadly Father’s Day shooting in Albany, in custody

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is now in custody in connection to a deadly shooting on Father’s Day.

Richard Duckett, 20 years old, was arraigned at Albany County Jail on second degree murder and felony weapons charges.

He will be brought to Albany County Court at 8:30 a.m. for an appearance with a judge.

U.S. Marshalls say they got a tip that Duckett may have been staying with a friend in the Rochester area and they ended up finding him in nearby Brockport and arrested him.

He had been wanted by Albany Police for questioning in connection with that deadly shooting.

Police say 46 year-old Terrance Roberts was at an annual Father’s Day event on Delaware Street in Albany when he ended up in the middle of an argument between a group of people.

That’s when someone took out a gun and opened fire, striking Roberts multiple times.

Police say Richard Duckett was the man who opened fire.

No word yet on a motive or whether the two knew each other.

