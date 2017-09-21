Man accused of strangling grandmother with towel arraigned

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of killing his grandmother has been arraigned in Washington County Court.

Kevin Gonyea is accused of strangling his grandmother Leona Twiss to death in July. He was indicted in Kingsbury Town Court and arraigned on Thursday.

His wife Melissa was also arraigned. She reportedly found her Twiss dead inside their Fort Ann home and was later charged with tampering with evidence.

Police say Twiss was strangled with a towel.

Both are facing three felony charges if convicted.