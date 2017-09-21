Glenville expresses concerns at community meeting after recent burglaries

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glenville community came together Thursday to share their concerns after multiple burglaries in recent weeks.

Greg Bellamy knew something felt different when he returned home from vacation.

“All of a sudden, I got this really odd feeling, and I’m, like, ‘Wow, I think something bad happened here,’” Greg Bellamy said. “Once I walked inside, then we knew something happened.”

His firearms and others items were stolen.

“The things that were taken from our home were things that were given to me from my grandfather,” he said.

He soon learned it also happened to his neighbors. Many attended a community meeting at the Glenville Hill Firehouse with Police Chief Stephen Janik.

“We have six reported burglaries at this time in the West Glenville area,” Janik said.

Janik said the crimes took place during the early morning hours between September 1 and September 4. The majority took place on Washout Road at homes, garages and barns that were unlocked.

Large turnout for meeting about recent burglaries in Glenville Hills. People even watching/listening through a window @WTEN pic.twitter.com/0seN1xVlKp — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) September 21, 2017

“Different times have been taken from each home,” Janik explained. “Unfortunately, there’s been some homes where some unsecured firearms have been taken, some long guns.”

While no arrests have been made, Janik told residents they shouldn’t be too worried.

“I don’t think people should be in fear that their house is next,” he said.

Instead, he recommended residents remain vigilant and lock their homes and cars – something Bellamy said he’s going to start doing.

“The days of leave your house open are really closed,” he said. “I have learned my lesson the hard way.”

Janik said police are doing everything they can to find who’s responsible, including working with other agencies. They also ask residents to report any suspicious activity.