Capital Regions drivers are anxiously waiting for gas prices to drop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many drivers are anxiously waiting for gas prices to return to normal.

While most Gulf Coast refineries are back online, they are operating at reduced rates, according to the Department of Energy.

Clean up efforts continue after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

It’s affecting people even up here

When drivers go to fill up, they’re still feeling the pinch.

Many are tired of thinning out their wallets at the pump. They aren’t the only ones wondering when gas prices will return to normal.

Senator Chuck Schumer wants the Federal Trade Commission to launch a “gas gauge” now that the storms have ended and suppliers are back online.

“I used to fill up about two times a week. Now I only fill up about once a week, just to save up money because $2.71 a gallon? Yeah, I can’t, that’s too much,” Watson McQueen, of Menands, said.

According to the Department of Energy, it’s a slow recovery because three Gulf Coast refineries are still shut down.

At least eight in that region are open but are not operating at 100 percent.

Demand is high and supply is still low.

“In this type of situation, it’s not an instant fix,” Maria D’Amelia, Stewart’s Shops Spokesperson said. “There is a lot of inventory that has to be made up and at the same time, we are not at a full capacity when it comes to these refineries.”

The good news is relief is on the way. Gas stations are slowly marking down prices by the penny.

“$2.75, like ridiculous gas prices. Now it’s $2.69. I’m just happy it went down and should keep going down,” Alana said.

As drivers fill up their tanks, we find patience at the pumps given what’s happened in Texas and Florida.

“It probably takes time to get the refineries back up and running after something like the hurricanes,” Barry Czerno, of Menands, said.

“I don’t think this is price gouging. If it was $4 like I have heard rumors for some places, that’s price gouging,” Donald Mannion, of Menands, said. “But 30 or 40 cents, I don’t see that being a problem.”

The expectation and hope is that prices will return to normal within the next couple of weeks.