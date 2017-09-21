Apple crop threatened by warm weather

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With unseasonably warm weather, some are enjoying the chance to be outside, but could the heat be hurting one of fall’s favorite crops?

The perfect apple is red, juicy, and round. There’s a reason some of them on the trees won’t be looking that way this year.

Like some of the people picking apples at Goold Orchard.

“It was like changing colors almost.”

“Look! Don’t step on the apples.”

You may notice more apples on the ground or even some that aren’t as red as usual.

“Can’t do anything. There’s nothing you can do. Mother Nature deals you the weather and you have to deal with it.”

Owner Ed Goold says these issues come from the unseasonably warm weather.

“Everything is about a week to 10 days earlier than it normally would be and this heat doesn’t help it.”

The heat causes the apples to ripen quicker than usual and affect the color.

“It doesn’t make them as pretty as they could be as if we had more seasonable weather.”

It even causes the one cell layer holding the apple on the tree to break away and fall to the ground.

“The apple doesn’t wait for you. When is ready, it’s ready.”

Goold has workers out in full force.

“When we start to pick we start to pick and we don’t stop until it gets done.”

Many people still head to the u-pick-em part of the orchard.

“It’s a beautiful day we come every year and we really enjoy it.”

“A lot of them on the ground but we pick them from the tree.”

Goold says don’t let the warm weather stop you from enjoying this fall staple.

“People don’t think apples until they get some frost on them or until it gets cool weather.”

Although you might not find the ideal apple, the apples are just as delicious as ever before.

“The quality is there, just come on out and get it done.”

Even though not every single apple you pick off the tree this year will be perfect. It is still a great time to get out there and do some fall activity.