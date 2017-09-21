9/21 Pet Connection: Diva

Diva (3yr old Greyhound) is a sweet gentle petite girl who will steal your heart with her kisses. Her favorite pastime is snuggling on the couch with her person and will definitely follow you around the house wherever you go.

Diva is 3 years old, and made the long journey from Alabama about 6 weeks ago. She is still learning what it means to live in a house. She has mastered going up and down the stairs, likes to play with her toys, remembers where the treats are kept, and keeps her distance while her foster family eats dinner. She is still working on her counter surfing manors, and coffee will lure her to the counter every time!!

Diva loves her people but older children are best for her as she thinks the littles are for her to play with. Diva loves to play with large dogs but may mistake smaller dogs or cats for toys.

Greyhound Rescue of NY 1.877.278.2194

Jen@GreyhoundRescueofNY.com