ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say a 15-year fugitive is finally facing justice.

John Rice, 53, of Albany, was sentenced to one to three years in prison for felony drunk driving.

In June 2001, Rice was stopped because officers suspected he was under the influence.

He was supposed to show up for sentencing in September 2002 but never appeared.

A bench warrant was issued and he was arrested earlier this month.