WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s now known how much the case of Joshua Spratt will cost the City of Watervliet.

The city and school district will pay a former high school student $175,000.

The student sued claiming Spratt, a former police and school resource officer, used his position to build friendships with young girls and coerced them into sexual relationships.

Most of the settlement will be paid through insurance, but $25,000 will be paid using taxpayer money.