US allies divided over Trump’s threat against North Korea

A man takes a photo of a TV news program in Tokyo, showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. In an exchange of threats, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of “fire and fury like the world has never seen” and the North’s military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Japan has urged international unity in pressuring North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, even as another key U.S. ally pushed back against President Donald Trump’s threat to “totally destroy” the rogue nation if it attacked.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe devoted his entire speech Wednesday at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations to North Korea, which has launched two ballistic missiles over its eastern neighbor in the past three weeks.

Abe said the “gravity of this threat is unprecedented.” He appealed for fully implementation of U.N. sanctions tightened last week after the North’s most powerful nuclear test to date.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is not at the U.N., told a German broadcaster that she “clearly” disagrees with Trump’s threat.

