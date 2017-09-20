Schenectady man sentenced for killing his wife, setting her on fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Antonio Bargallo, 69, of Schenectady, was sentenced Wednesday to 21-years to life for killing his wife by setting her on fire in March.

At the sentencing, the judge said Antonio Bargallo had no remorse for the horrific killing of Elizabeth Gonzales.

The victim’s son took the stand on Wednesday, grieving the loss of his mother.

“I lost my best friend, my guidance,” said Antonio Bargallo Junior. “ Blood, sweat, and tears is gone from a selfish, gruesome act.”

Bargallo Junior sat just feet away from his father at the hearing.

“How can somebody do that to a woman that can take care of a sick man, go to work, stay home, take care of their kids, take care of a home,” Bargallo Junior said.

Bargallo left Gonzales to burn and later turned himself into Schenectady Police. Neighbors heard Gonzales’ cries, but it was too late. She died a day later from smoke inhalation and burns.

Bargallo admitted to killing, but never offered a clear motive or an apology. But Bargallo’s public defender Steve Signore said Wednesday that his client was remorseful.

“The only thing I can offer up is some solace to the family knowing that indeed he was remorseful,” said Signore.

It seemed to do little to east Bargallo Junior’s pain.

“I guess I gotta continue on with my life,” he said. “But it shouldn’t be like this right now. She should be here.”

The judge in the case said he hopes Bargallo isn’t given a more comfortable time behind bars because of his age. He should be treated, the judge said, like “the worst of the worst.”