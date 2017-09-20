‘Researcher’ claims the end of the world will be this weekend

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The end of the world is said to be coming on Saturday, but don’t cancel your plans just yet.

According to the Washington Post, David Meade, a Christian numerologist and self-described “researcher,” claims doomsday is coming.

Meade said the Bible’s Book of Revelation describes Sept. 23 as the day a series of catastrophic events begin. And as a result of those events, “a major part of the world will not be the same.”

Meade believes the great change in our world will come after the arrival of a mythical planet called Nibiru, which is said to be heading toward Earth.

A video published by UNSEALED, known as an evangelical Christian publication, explains the fate that is to come.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times — leaving lots of people questioning whether his claim is real or not.

NASA’s senior scientist David Morrison debunked the apocalyptic claim. The planet is famous in conspiracy circles, but NASA astronomers said it doesn’t exist.

Morrison said if it did exist, we would have seen it by now.

“It would be bright,” Morrison told the Washington Post. “It would be easily visible to the naked eye.”

So despite multiple conspiracy theories over the years, NASA said Nibiru still does not exist, and it is not heading toward Earth.

Don’t fret, Sunday Funday will come once again.