Pres. Trump says he’s reached a decision on Iran deal

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s reached a decision on whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal – but he won’t say what it is.

Trump was asked several times on Wednesday whether he’d reached a decision. His answer: “I’ve decided.”

And he answered, “I’ll let you know,” when he was asked for details.

The president made the comments during a meeting in New York with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump – in his U.N. speech on Tuesday – called the 2015 nuclear deal an “embarrassment” to the United States.