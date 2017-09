CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was killed in a car crash in Saratoga County Wednesday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says one person was killed in a car crash on Antone Mountain Road at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday. No other details are available.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.