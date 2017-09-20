NY joins US Climate Alliance fighting climate change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined other governors from California and Washington to back a 15-state coalition tackling environmental issues.

Their platform is in direct contrast to the environmental policies of the new Trump Administration. Among other issues, they feel that alternative energy is good for the economy.

The governors met in New York and took some jabs at President Trump. Pres. Trump says the United States will be pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement designed to combat climate change.