Lark Fest 2017 road closures and parking restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2017 Lark Festival will be held on Saturday, September 9/23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Lark Street in Albany. A number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect over the weekend.

Parking Restrictions:

Emergency No Parking for September 21, 2017 at 8AM until September 25, 2017 at 6PM:

Lancaster Street, both sides from Lark Street west 10 spaces on each side

Emergency No Parking for September 23, 2017 4AM until 10PM:

Lark Street, both sides from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue

Spring Street, both sides from Lark Street east to in front of and opposite #40 Spring St

Spring Street, both sides from Lark Street west to in front of and opposite #57 Spring St

State Street, both sides from Lark Street east to #341State St (north side) and #336 State St (south side)

State Street, both sides from Lark Street west to Willett Street (south side) and & 379 State St (north side)

Chestnut Street, both sides from Lark Street east to #157 Chestnut St (north side) & #162 Chestnut St (south side)

Lancaster Street, both sides from Lark Street to Willett St

La ncaster Street, both sides from Lark Street east to #203 Lancaster St (north side) & #200 Lancaster St (south side)

Jay Street, both sides from Lark Street east to #223 Jay St (north side) & #222 Jay St (south side)

Hudson Avenue, both sides from Lark Street west to Willett Street

Hudson Avenue, both sides from Lark Street east to #337 State St (north side) and #332 State St (south side)

Hamilton Street, both sides from lark Street east to #407 Hamilton St (north side) & #406 Hamilton St (south side)

Madison Avenue, north side from Lark Street east to #395 Madison Avenue;

Madison Avenue, north side from Lark Street west to Willett Street,

Washington Avenue, south side from Lark Street east to #170 Washington Avenue, on signs at meter WLDS02-16.

Road Closures:

September 23, 2017 from 4AM-10PM the following roadways will be closed:

Lark Street between Washington Avenue and Madison Avenue

Hudson Avenue between Lark Street and Willett Street

Lancaster Street between Lark Street and Willett Street

State Street between Willett Street and Lark Street

The following roadways will be closed to all but local and emergency vehicles from 4AM-10PM on September 23, 2017:

Spring Street from Dove Street to Henry Johnson Boulevard

State Street from Lark Street to Dove Street

Chestnut Street from Lark Street to Dove Street

Lancaster Street from Dove Street to Lark Street

Jay Street from Lark Street to Dove Street

Hudson Avenue from Dove Street to Lark Street

Hamilton Street from Dove Street to Lark Street

Willett Street from Madison Avenue to State Street

State Street from Henry Johnson Boulevard to Willett Street

Residents of Center Square and Hudson Park can utilize the interior roadways of Washington Park for parking starting 5PM on Friday September 22, 2017. All vehicles must be removed from the interior park roadways by 6PM Sunday September 24, 2017.