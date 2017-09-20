Grand jury selection underway in Abelove case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A grand jury of 23 people will determine if Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove will face charges or not.

In February, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s Office permission to investigate Abelove.

After his cell phone was seized by the AG’s office, Schneiderman has accused Abelove of rushing the case to a grand jury and ignoring Cuomo’s executive order that in an officer-involved shooting of an unarmed citizen. That case is supposed to be handled by a special prosecutor.

Abelove has also been accused of giving Sgt. Randy French immunity in the grand jury which means he could not be charged.

Police say Edson Thevenin pinned officer French with his vehicle and say that that was his deadly weapon. An eyewitness who showed me video of the scene he took says Thevenin was shot first and then his car rolled toward pinning the officer.

Thevenin’s mom Gertha Depas says she is praying to God and has faith that the grand jury will indict Abelove on charges.