Fall foliage could be bright in NY, says Cornell professor

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — A Cornell University professor says this could be a good year for colorful fall foliage in the region.

Cornell plant biology professor Karl Niklas says late August and early September temperatures have fluctuated in a way that favors bright leaf colors. Add to that decent rainfall this year and you have the makings for a good display this fall.

Niklas says he expects this year’s fall foliage to be average or above average for viewing.

Leaves are already starting to turn in parts of New York, especially in higher elevations and in northern areas.