Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

By Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

Cathy Budde says she was first alerted to the woman she’s dubbed “The Mad Pooper” by her children, who caught the jogger in the act weeks ago. Budde says the woman apologized after she questioned her. But she says the jogger has left something behind on her runs at least once a week for the past seven weeks.

Police have asked Budde to take pictures of the woman so they can try to identify her. Budde has put up a sign asking the woman to stop. She says there are public restrooms in the area.

Police Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti calls the case “uncharted territory.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s