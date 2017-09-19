Summit Clothing Company helps African villages

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What better way is there to use a college degree then starting a business in that field?

There’s one local college junior who isn’t waiting until after graduation to gain on-the-job experience.

Liam Rice, 20, is a current Sienna College business student. Rice hand prints every hat, hoodie, fleece or t-shirt himself, in the comfort of his parent’s basement.

“We view summit as a metaphor, a symbol for how life can treat you sometimes. Sometimes life can seem like an uphill battle and you know everyone has their challenges and demons that they face,” Liam Rice, Owner of Summit Clothing Company, said. “If you embrace the challenge and accept it when you get to the top, you’ll realize that every challenge made you who you are and made it worth it.”

In February, Rice partnered with the Giving Circle Organization, which is currently working in Uganda digging wells for fresh water, helping plant farms, and building schools to educate whole communities.

Rice also buys craft goods from villagers and pays them the same that rate that he would pay an American, which sometimes a year’s salary in just a few hours. The mission is to build a fully sustainable lifestyle of fresh water, and healthy crops while giving those who have nearly no tangible resources.