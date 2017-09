LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Siena College student is in trouble with the law after police say he had child pornography.

The U.S. District Court in Syracuse says it charged Kyle Roache with transporting, receiving, and possessing child porn.

He’s accused of using sites like Omegle and Kik to download it to a Dropbox account with a fake name.

Authorities were able to figure out that it belonged to Roache by tracing the account to his computer.