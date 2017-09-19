Review finds most NY colleges compliant with state’s law to prevent campus sexual assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced the results of a review of the state’s Enough is Enough law, a law designed to protect students from sexual assault on campus, on Tuesday.

A review of more than 240 colleges and universities found that majority of the schools significantly compliant with the law.

“In New York, we know that sexual assault is a crime, and we will continue to hold our colleges and universities to the highest possible standards to ensure the safety of all New York students,” Governor Cuomo said. “Regardless of the federal government’s dangerous actions to rescind Title IX protections, this state, and this administration will continue to stand with and advocate for survivors, and we will not go backwards in the fight against sexual assault.”

The statewide review, according to the governor’s office, was initiated to ensure that all colleges and universities fulfill their obligations under the law to protect students from sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking, and are taking every measure to properly investigate allegations of sexual assault on campus.

Read the full report.

Governor Cuomo signed Enough Is Enough into law in 2015.