NYSP: Man answered Craigslist ad with naked picture of himself

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say answered a Craigslist ad with a naked picture.

Police say they received a tip on August 1 from a Schaghticoke woman who is a house cleaner and advertises on Craigslist. She told police that she received several annoying text messages from the same number. One of the messages police say included a photo of a man exposing himself.

Following a six-weeks-long investigation, police located and charged Keith Graham, 26, of Amsterdam, with second-degree aggravated harassment.

He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Schaghticoke court.