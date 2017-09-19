Man buys toddler stuffed dinosaurs in heartbreaking viral Facebook post

WCMH Published:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (WCMH) — A heartbreaking viral Facebook post describes the interaction between a little boy and a man who lost his grandson days earlier.

In the Facebook post, the woman says she and the little boy were at Target when the little boy, Owen, grabbed three stuffed dinosaurs.

As the boy is trying to decide which dinosaur to keep, a man approached and began to interact with the toddler, according to the post.

After a little while of playing with each other, the man pulls out $20, gives it to Owen and says “i just lost my 2 year old grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs,” the post states.

Owen made sure to say thank you after the man rubbed his back and walked away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s