Locals pushing for expanded sewer lines to protect Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With multiple closures for contamination at Million Dollar Beach on Lake George over the summer, some neighbors are pushing for an expanded sewer line in the area.

The contamination mystery at Million Dollar beach continues. Throughout the summer, officials closed the popular spot multiple times due to unsafe levels of bacteria. While no specific source was found, neighbors are still pushing for answers.

“[It’s] a beautiful lake we have, so we do want to preserve it make sure nobody is swimming in filth,” Tony Caldaroni said.

Caldaroni’s family runs Green Acres Motel in Lake George. It’s just one of many spots along Route 9 in the northern part of the village still on a septic system something they hope to change.

“It would make it a lot easier for us to hook directly into the line it would probably be a lot safer for the Lake George environment also.”

He’s talking about expanding the Town of Lake George’s sewer line up towards bus business. The extension would run 1,700 to 2,500 linear feet. It’s a concept Planning and Zoning Board Director Dan Barusch supports.

“The town board is behind it the residents are behind it my office is behind it it’s just about going through the correct procedure and figuring out is it worth it is it feasible,” Barusch said.

Barusch says there are many substandard or failing septic tanks along that section of Route 9, a concern since East Brook runs parallel to the highway and feeds Lake George. While the problem can’t specifically be identified as the cause for Lake George’s contamination, officials say it’s a great place to look for a start.

Barusch says there are multiple state grants the town could apply for to fund the extension.

The planning and zoning board tell me that they’re hoping to complete a study for the project sometime this spring. Officials are also estimating that the project could cost somewhere around a half a million dollars.