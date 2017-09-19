Local woman struggles while dealing with Equifax data breach

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Highly personal information of nearly half of all Americans was exposed after the Equifax breach.

A Schenectady woman whose information remains exposed called the entire incident “reprehensible.”

“It makes me feel like I have been violated terribly and frightened,” Bonnie Koshofer said. “I’m very frightened.

Koshofer found out she could be one of the 143 million Americans whose most personal information was exposed by the Equifax breach.

Her name, address, Social Security number and even drivers license number could be up for grabs.

“I mean a lot of damage could’ve been done within that time. I mean that’s our livelihood.”

Her nightmare has just begun and says it took her three days to find out whether her information was even compromised.

She says when she tried to contact the outside company doing credit freezes for Equifax, she was unable to reach anyone to help her.

“On that site, on that particular link, it says you have to pay. I’m not paying, I didn’t do anything. So I called Equifax and through a series of phone calls, they gave me the number of TrustID, which took me another three days.”

A local identity theft expert says having personal information in the hands of hackers could be more dangerous than you even realize.

“The big fear is someone taking out a mortgage in your name. They have your information and can apply for a mortgage online,” David Neville, Co-Owner of 3N Document Destruction, said. “You don’t even have to go and sit down in front of someone. if someone has your identity, they can go and apply for a $300,000 mortgage in another state.”

If you are still having trouble freezing your credit, the Federal Trade Commission website suggests placing a fraud alert on your files. This will warn creditors that anyone seeking credit in your name may not be you.