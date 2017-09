LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials broke ground on Tuesday on a new medical facility in Latham.

Albany Med held the ceremonial groundbreaking in Latham for a new medical office building in the lot that once occupied by Michael’s Banquet House.

The state of the art 30,000 square foot building will be the new home for Albany Med’s EmurgentCare, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Sports Medicine Practices.

The facility is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2018.