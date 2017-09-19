Equifax customer service not helpful in answering questions about data breach

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This is considered the ugliest data breach U.S. history affecting millions of people.

Nearly two out of three American adults with a credit file were impacted and that could include you.

Be warned, if you’re married; try checking your maiden name because you may get a different answer on whether your personal info was compromised.

When you visit Equifax’s website dedicated for information regarding the data incident, you’ll there are notices but not a lot of guidance as to where you can sign up for credit monitoring and freezing your credit.

NEWS10 ABC’s Trishna Begam got on the phone with Equifax at around noon on Tuesday.

“If you are calling about the incident please stay on the line.”

After waiting for about seven minutes, someone picked up the phone only to put be placed on hold again.

Three more minutes passed and a representative came on the line saying that a supervisor could better answer Begam’s questions

At this point, we were on the phone for 13 minutes without any real answers. Then someone came on the line to say that all of the supervisors are busy.

The representative said that they couldn’t answer questions about how someone was impacted or where to freeze your credit.

“I can only direct you to the website we have. I’m just here to tell you about the information and go on the website.”

The representative continually stated that they didn’t have access to personal information. The problem, we weren’t asking about any personal information.

“Unfortunately, I cannot help you with that. I’m not sure how it is on the website.”

So after getting nowhere with customer service, we found the security freeze form online. An error message appeared after initially completing the form.

It finally worked after waiting about an hour and a security freeze was put in place.

The total time it took was an hour and 37 minutes.

All of the numbers provided by Equifax gave busy tones.

See if you may be impacted by the Equifax breach.