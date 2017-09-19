Clifton Park offers more than $1M for plot of land

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a plot of land that has been hotly debated for several months now.

The Town of Clifton Park has now offered $1.1 million to buy more than 34 acres of land currently owned by the Shen School District.

“Securing the parcel will further our goal of expanding our recreational network.”

Town Supervisor Phil Barrett announced the conceptual agreement on Tuesday on the site off Maxwell Drive.

Board of Education President Bill Casey says this is the perfect place for even more park space for the people living nearby.

“This is a wonderful property people want to access it. They want to park someplace, they want to walk through it, they want clear trails,” Casey said.

An April referendum on the property sought to sell the land to a developer for commercial property but that idea was stomped out.

“We’re very happy that the land will be in the public domain which is what we’ve asked for all along,” Susan Burton said.

Burton is with the Friends of Clifton Park Open Space and spearheaded the efforts to vote down that plan.

If approved, this plan will keep the area as public space. That’s something Barrett says is needed on this side of town.

“What we don’t have is a park. What we don’t have is extensive greenspace,” Barrett said.

Casey says now it’s all about moving forward.

“So the question isn’t where we’ve been but it’s where we’re going.”

There will be several public meetings over the next several months to get public input and to pass necessary votes.

When it comes down to the public’s next vote, Burton says her decision is already made.

Next Steps

The Board of Education will discuss the proposal at its regularly scheduled meeting on September 26 at 7 p.m. in the Gowana Library. This is a study session with no public comment. However, residents can always provide comments to the Board of Education through the BOE email at boe@shenet.org.

The town is expected to approve the contract for sale at its meeting on October 2.

The Board of Education will look to take action on the proposal from the town at its regularly scheduled meeting on October 10 at 7 p.m. in the Gowana Library. This is a business meeting that includes public comment at the beginning and end of the meeting. Residents are invited to provide feedback on the proposal.

If the resolution is approved by the board, the finalization of the sale is contingent upon voter approval at a public referendum tentatively planned for December 5. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

If the sale is approved school district residents, the Clifton Park Town Board will conduct a comprehensive, public planning process. The process will follow the same template as other long-term planning processes conducted by the Town Board in recent years and will include opinions and ideas from the community derived from public meetings. The town is committed to investing funds to ensure there is a successful planning process and to complete short-term improvements to enhance the community’s enjoyment of the public parcel. The Town Board has been extremely successful in acquiring grant funding and will aggressively pursue grants for every stage of the planning and execution process.