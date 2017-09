HIGH PEAKS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they found the body of a hiker who went missing in the Adirondacks.

Alex Stevens, 28, of New Jersey, had been last seen by other hikers on September 2.

Dozens of DEC Forest Rangers and volunteers had been searching for him for more than a week.

His body was found near Wallface Mountain in the High Peaks.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to figure out how he died.