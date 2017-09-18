Schenectady man charged with leaving dog in hot car

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man appeared in court Monday morning, facing charges after police say he left his dog in a hot car on Sunday.

Brandon Reploeg was arraigned Monday morning, charged with one count of animal cruelty.

Police say they found a German Shephard puppy in a car. Reploeg allegedly left the puppy in the car for over an hour while he was at the Italian Community Center.

Police say the dog was covered in its own urine and trying to find some relief from the sun by hiding on the floor of the vehicle.

The dog was taken to the Humane Society for heat exhaustion treatment.

The air temperature at the time was in the low 80s, but police say the temperature in the car was around 117 degrees.

Police say it only takes about 30 minutes for temperatures to skyrocket in a car when it is hot an sunny outside.