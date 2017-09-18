New flashing yellow arrow traffic signal confusing some drivers

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic signal hopes to make it easier and safer for drivers to get through an intersection, but is it actually causing more confusion?

A blinking yellow arrow can be found at a handful of intersections throughout the Capital Region. Drivers, however, are split on whether or not it’s doing more harm than good.

For some, it’s a mystery.

“I have no idea what’s going on with those yellow lights,” Steve Campito said.

“I’ve never seen one,” Marlene George said. “I don’t know what it means.”

For Hurria Tariq, it might be just what the intersection needs.

“Trucks are going by; a bunch of cars are going by,” she said. “And there was a time when a truck hit the building.”

Tariq has lived directly next to the light on Broad Street in Waterford for over 10 years. Close calls are nothing unusual.

“See if there was a car ahead, this truck wouldn’t be able to go by, you know?” she said. “It’s scary because you just don’t know.”

Tariq noticed the new blinking yellow arrow – something the Department of Transportation has begun implementing across New York State.

Pop quiz – what do you do when the traffic light is flashing a yellow arrow? Not as simple as it might seem. pic.twitter.com/jJGnlwPFMw — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) September 18, 2017

Like many turn signals, the green arrow appears to let drivers turn, then yellow, and later red. But now, a yellow arrow flashes. It essentially acts as a yield letting drivers know they can turn when there is a safe gap in traffic.

“I think there would be fewer accidents just because they know what to do,” Tariq said. “And they know what they have to do when it’s blinking.”

Tariq loves the idea, but others aren’t so sure.

“It could possibly help with traffic, but what’s wrong with the system we have if everybody just follows it,” George wondered.

Campito said he appreciates the effort, but he doesn’t think it will work.

“I don’t know what the solution is,” he said. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of crazy drivers out there, and they don’t really pay attention to the lights anyway.”

Currently, there are 62 intersections in the state using the flashing yellow arrow. Eleven are in the Capital Region.