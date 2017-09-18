Mass. AG: Equifax data breach investigation reveals ‘egregious’ negligence

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Following a security breach at Equifax, attorneys general in several states are demanding the credit reporting company take responsibility.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was in North Adams on Monday to tour a small business making tiny homes. She said her investigation into the Equifax data breach has revealed negligence by the company.

“This is as bad as it gets,” she said. “What Equifax did. It’s failures, outrageous, egregious. They’ve got to pay a big price.”

Healey said an investigation by her office has uncovered a major lapse in maintaining proper security to protect more than 140 million Americans’ personal information. Three million from Massachusetts are affected.

“What we know today is that there was a fix available out there, but they didn’t put the patch in,” Healey said. “They just ignored it and did not put the fix in that they were supposed to put in.”

That’s one reason why Healey said she intends to sue the credit reporting firm. She said she wants changes in practices and policies for companies like Equifax that handled sensitive information.

She wants justice for potential victims.

“Equifax has also got to pay for any harm caused to people as a result of this breach If they’ve been the victim or become the victim of identity theft,” she said.

Many are now wondering how long the company waited to tell consumers. Healey said Equifax violated Massachusetts consumer protection and data privacy laws and regulations.

“They’ve got a lot to answer for, including when they knew about this breach,” she said.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman recently talked Equifax into changing language on its website that originally stated consumers who enrolled in free credit monitoring and identity theft protection would waive their right to sue the company. The information has been changed so no consumer will have to waive their right to sue.