Local singing jeweler gets his big break

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you were at the Saratoga Race Track for Italian Heritage Day, you may have hear the “Singing Jeweler” perform the National Anthem.

‘Welcome to Top Custom Jewelers!” sings Rafi Topalian. It’s a greeting only he can give.

Topalian has the time to sing because he runs a custom and estate jewelry business to pay the bills.

When he’s not advising customers on the quality of gold and diamonds or taking orders rafi, who is Armenian, gets hired to sing various national anthems at specific ethnic events around the Capital Region.

Topalian sang the U.S. National Anthem at the Saratoga Racecourse on Italian Heritage Day, but he knows eight national anthems in total.

“I am a naturalized citizen,” said Topalian. “I have the highest respect for these songs. We all have our unique ethnic heritage and culture, but it’s important that we sing the patriotic songs that remind everyone that we are all American.”