Hurricane Jose: Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, stretch of New England

ABC News

MIAMI (AP) –  A tropical storm warning has been issued for a stretch of New England as Hurricane Jose approaches the coast of the U.S. Northeast.

National Hurricane Center in Miami said the warning was in effect for an area stretching from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Hull, Massachusetts.

The storm is expected to remain offshore, although coastal flooding is possible from Delaware to southern New England over the next few days.

The center says little change in strength is expected in the next 24 hours, although the storm will slowly weaken afterward.

Maximum sustained winds Monday are near 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts.

Jose is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches over eastern Long Island, southeast Connecticut, southern Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, through Wednesday.

 

