Chris Meyer concedes Republican primary for Rensselaer County executive

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chris Meyer conceded the Republican primary for Rensselaer County executive.

In a statement released on Monday, Meyer said:

It is with great disappointment that I have come to the realization that I will not be the next Rensselaer County Executive. Therefore I have decided to suspend my campaign.

It has truly been an honor to serve the residents of our great county for the past 13 years. Rensselaer County is a great place to live work and raise a family and I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments I have been fortunate to be a part of. I want to thank all of the voters who participated in the election process and especially all of the individuals, families, and businesses who supported my campaign.