Chris Meyer concedes Republican primary for Rensselaer County executive

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chris Meyer conceded the Republican primary for Rensselaer County executive.

In a statement released on Monday, Meyer said:

It is with great disappointment that I have come to the realization that I will not be the next Rensselaer County Executive. Therefore I have decided to suspend my campaign.

It has truly been an honor to serve the residents of our great county for the past 13 years. Rensselaer County is a great place to live work and raise a family and I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments I have been fortunate to be a part of.  I want to thank all of the voters who participated in the election process and especially all of the individuals, families, and businesses who supported my campaign.

State Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin was leading the primary last Tuesday.

Since Meyer conceded, McLaughlin will now be the republican nominee.

