Albany hosting 2nd Annual NYS Suicide Prevention Conference

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State is working to bring hope and recovery to people struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Monday and Tuesday, New York State is holding its second annual statewide suicide prevention conference.

A number of speakers from around the world and a variety of issue groups will offer strategies to reverse the rising epidemic.

This year’s theme is ‘Pillars of Prevention.” The three pillars represent health care, communities, and data. Organizers say each pillar is essential in addressing the issue.

Sigrid Pechenik, associate director at the NYS Suicide Prevention Center, says young women and members of the military are particularly at risk.

“The military, even though they are about 5% of the population in NYS, represent about 25% of the deaths,” said Pechenik.

Last year, 1,400 New Yorkers took their own lives. For every one death by suicide, experts say there are nearly 25 attempts.

For more information visit:https://nyssuicidepreventionconference.org/