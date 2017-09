Kitty Pitty is a friendly 4-month-old black and white female domestic shorthair who was surrendered to us as a stray. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and looking for her forever home.

Harley is a friendly 4-month-old black female domestic shorthair who came to us as an owner surrender. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and looking for her forever home.

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044