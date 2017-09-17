Teen crashes car in to police cruiser, arrested after chase

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 18 year-old woman was arrested after crashing into a marked Albany Police Cruiser.

Police said Masiah Kite led them on a chase after they tried to pull her over near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Orange Street for broken brake lights and switched plates.

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

Eighteen year old Kite, from Albany, was immediately arrested following the crash.

She faces a slew of charges including reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and a number of vehicle and traffic law violations.

